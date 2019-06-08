



— Red flag fire danger prompted PG&E to turn off power at more than 1,000 homes in parts of Yolo and Solano counties Saturday morning.

The power outages started out early Saturday morning and a lot of people around here weren’t prepared because they did not have generators.

CBS13 spoke with Jeff and Jean Crossley who are using an inverter to try and power their fridge and TV. They say it’s been hard to get updates all day. They had to go into town to get internet just to send emails Saturday.

“If it’s going to protect us, we’re all for it. But on the other hand, if it’s just an exercise, then let’s hope it only happens once.

The outages are definitely throwing a wrench into their routine and it could be days before the power is back on. PG&E crews have to inspect all of the power lines before they turn things back on.

They’re expecting thousands of more outages tonight in the Sierra Foothills.