NO PURCHASE OR PAYMENT OF ANY KIND IS NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. THE CONTEST IS VOID WHERE PROHIBITED BY LAW.

1. How to Enter the Contest:

(a) The Jiffy Lube Road Trip To LEGOLAND® contest will begin on 6/17/19 at 4:30am and end on 6/30/19 at 11:59pm. Contest is sponsored by CBS13/CW31.

(b) To participate in the contest, viewers must watch Good Day Monday through Sunday during the contesting period (6/17/19-6/30/19). During Good Day, the LEGO® built Good Day Crew and VW Beetle will appear somewhere on the set. After seeing the LEGO® built Good Day Crew and VW Beetle and noting its location, viewers will visit GoodDaySacramento.com and find a link to the entry form. Viewers must fill out an entry form that will include name, birth date, address, email address, phone number, as well as a place to fill in the location of the LEGO® built Good Day Crew and VW Beetle. Viewers will only have until 11:59pm each day to complete the entry form. (c) Viewers may only enter once per day.

(d) Sponsor is not responsible for technical or computer failures, errors or data loss of any kind, lost or unavailable Internet connections, or failed, incomplete, garbled or deleted computer or network transmissions, inability to access any Web site or on-line service, or any other error or malfunction, or late, lost, illegible or misdirected entries.

(e) Entry materials that have been tampered with or altered are void. If the judges determine, in their sole discretion, that there is any suspected or actual electronic tampering with the Contest or if technical difficulties compromise the integrity of the Contest, the judges reserve the right to void the entries at issue and/or terminate the Contest and conduct a random drawing to award the prize among all eligible entries received as of the termination date. If the Contest is terminated due to tampering or technical difficulties prior to its expiration date, notice will be posted at CBS13.com and/or http://www.GoodDaySacramento.com. If, for any reason, the Contest is not capable of running as planned, including infection by computer virus, bugs, tampering, unauthorized intervention, fraud, technical failures, or any other causes beyond the control of Sponsor which corrupt or affect the administration, security, fairness, integrity or proper conduct of the Contest, Sponsor reserves the right at its sole discretion to cancel, terminate, modify or suspend the Contest. Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify any entrant that tampers with the operation of the Contest or website or violates the Official Rules of the Contest.

By use of this website and by entering the Contest, you agree to the Station’s Web Site Terms of Use Agreement and to the use of your personal information as described in the Privacy Policy located at: http://www.CBS13.com and http://www.GoodDaySacramento.com.

(f) Broadcasts are subject to preemptions and scheduling changes. If such changes occur, they will be posted on the http://www.CBSSacramento.com and/or GoodDaySacramento.com website.

(g) Entry deemed made by holder of e-mail account.

(h) Odds of winning depend on number of eligible entries.

2. Eligibility Restrictions:

(a) The contest is open to California residents who reside in the Sacramento/Stockton/Modesto DMA and who are 18 years of age or older. Employees of KOVR/KMAX, CBS Corporation, Jiffy Lube, LEGOLAND California, LLC, Broadbased Inc., Merlin Entertainments Group, other television and radio stations in the Sacramento/Stockton/Modesto market, and their affiliates, subsidiaries and advertising agencies and their immediate family members and persons living in the same household are ineligible to participate or win.

(b) Viewers are eligible to win a KOVR/KMAX contest only once every sixty days. Only one winner per household is permitted in any contest. Viewers are eligible to win a prize valued at $600.00 or more only once every six months.

(c) All entries become the sole property of Station and will not be returned. By entering, entrants agree to abide by these rules, and warrant and represent that their entry is their original work.

(d) Contestants are required to provide truthful information and the Station will reject and delete any entry that it discovers to be false or fraudulent. The Station will disqualify any entry from individuals who do not meet the eligibility requirements, and the Station will also delete any entry received from persons under the age of 13.

3. Prizes:

(a) One (1) Grand Prize and thirteen (13) second place prizes will be awarded. a. Grand Prize (One winner): The grand prize will be one (1) Vacation Package for four (4) persons as set forth below. The Vacation Package shall consist of the following: i. $900 Southwest Airlines Gift Card.

ii. One room (maximum of four (4) persons per room) at Legoland Castle Hotel for two (2) consecutive nights.

iii. Four (4) 2-Day tickets to Legoland. The 2-Day tickets are good for admission to Legoland, the Aquarium or Water Park (subject to restrictions). Tickets are subject to the same legal restrictions described in the second place prize section below.

iv. One (1) $100 Jiffy Lube gift certificate.

v. The Vacation package awarded by the station must be completed by June 10, 2020.

vi. Vacation Package fulfillment is subject to certain restrictions and is subject to hotel availability at Legoland Castle Hotel. Advanced reservations required.

vii. Vacation Package blackout dates are as follows: 6/7/19 – 8/19/19; 8/30-9/1/19; 11/23/19 – 12/1/19; 12/21/19 – 1/5/20.

viii. Winners must be at least eighteen (18) years of age to enter and win. Travelers under the age of eighteen (18) must be accompanied by a parent/legal guardian eighteen (18) years of age or older.

ix. Vacation Package, Vacation Package components and Tickets may not be sold, redeemed for cash, traded, transferred, or rescheduled to dates other than as set forth above.

x. Certain travel restrictions apply.

xi. Promoter is the Sponsor of the Sweepstakes.

xii. The vacation is for the winning person and three (3) guests of the winner’s choosing.

xiii. Upon confirmation that the grand prize winner is eligible to win, and all documents are completed, the grand prize winner’s name, email, and phone number will be provided to KOVR/KMAX Sales Promotions Team. KOVR/KMAX Sales Promotions Team will then contact the winner to select a date for travel, book the flights, and coordinate airfare with the winner. The four-pack of tickets may be picked up at the office of KOVR/KMAX, 2713 KOVR Drive, West Sacramento, CA 95605. Any grand prize or grand prize certificate not claimed by 5:30pm on July 26th, 2019 will be forfeited by the winner. In the event that a prize or prize certificate is mailed to the winner, it will be with the prior written consent of the winner and therefore, winner assumes the risk of its arrival. KOVR/KMAX is not responsible for the safe arrival of a prize or prize certificate.

xiv. Grand Prize winner must forfeit Second Place Prize.

xv. The total value of the Grand Prize is $2,222.00

b. Second Place Prize (13 winners) The Second Place winners will receive one (1) $100 Jiffy Lube gift certificate and four (4) 1-Day Legoland Resort tickets. The 1-Day tickets are good for admission to Legoland, the Aquarium or Water Park (subject to restrictions). Total Prize value of the four tickets is $547.96. Tickets must be used by June 10, 2020. KOVR/KMAX will be responsible for issuing all tax forms including a 1099 form to the winners.

b. All other expenses, including but not limited to taxes, transportation including to/from the premises, parking, hotel room service, laundry services, local and long distance calls, meals, beverages, resort taxes and fees, gratuities, and incidental hotel expenses and souvenirs, are the sole responsibility of the winner(s).

c. All second place prizes may be picked up at the office of KOVR/KMAX, 2713 KOVR Drive West Sacramento, CA 95605. Any prize not claimed by 5:30pm on July 26th, 2019 will be forfeited by the winner. In the event that a prize or prize certificate is mailed to the winner, it will be with the prior written consent of the winner and therefore, winner assumes the risk of its arrival. KOVR/KMAX is not responsible for the safe arrival of a prize or prize certificate.

d. Contest prizes are not transferable. Prizes may not be substituted for or redeemed for cash. Station reserves the right to substitute prize of comparable value.

4. Selection of Winners:

(a) Decisions of contest sponsors with respect to the contest are final.

(b) Each day during the contesting period (6/17/19-6/30/19), one winner will be selected at random. If the selected winner has correctly identified the LEGO® built Good Day Crew and VW Beetle location on set within the correct day, they will be awarded second place prizes.

(c) On Tuesday, 7/2/19 in the 8am hour of Good Day, all of the second place winners will be placed into a random drawing for the grand prize. The drawing will take place on Good Day. The winner from that drawing will be awarded the Grand Prize and will forfeit their second place prize.

(d) Winner must watch for the LEGO® built Good Day Crew and VW Beetle to be shown on Good Day to enter the contest, but does not have to be present or watch the live drawing to win the grand prize. 5. Conditions:

(a) Payment of all federal, state and local taxes are the sole responsibility of the winner and winners may receive an IRS Form 1099 or equivalent from Station.

(b) By participating in the contest, the winners (or, in the case of a minor, their parent/legal guardian) agree to have their name, voice, or likeness used in any advertising or broadcasting material relating to this contest, and to sign a publicity release, affidavit of eligibility and release of liability prior to acceptance of the prize. Travel companions must travel with winner and must also sign and return a travel release, which must be returned with winner’s affidavit of eligibility. By accepting the prize, each winner grants to Station the right to use the winner’s name, voice, picture and/or likeness for purposes of advertising and publicity in any and all media now known or hereafter invented, without further permission or additional compensation (except where prohibited by law). All expenses on receipt and use of prize are the sole responsibility of winner. Winners and travel companions, by acceptance of their prizes, agree to release Station, CBS, their respective parents and subsidiaries, and their respective advertising, promotion and production agencies from any and all liability, claims or actions of any kind whatsoever for injuries, damages or losses to persons and property which may be sustained in connection with the receipt, ownership or use of the prize or while preparing for, participating in, and/or traveling to any prizerelated activity.

6. Contest sponsors reserve the right to make changes in the rules of the contest which will become effective upon announcement.

7. Sponsor is not responsible for any typographical or other errors in the printing, the offering or the administration of the contest or in the announcement of the prize.

8. Failure to comply with the contest rules may result in a contestant’s disqualification.

9. To obtain a copy of the official rules or winner’s list, please write by 9/2/19 to:

Jiffy Lube Road Trip To LEGOLAND Contest Rules c/o KOVR/KMAX TV 2713 KOVR Drive West Sacramento, CA 95605