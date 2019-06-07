Northern California Heroes Program:

http://www.dunkinnorcalhero.com/

Don’t forget to tag us on Twitter @DunkinNorcal

Celebrate OaxaCA

Saturday June 8

3pm-8pm

Casa de Español

1101 R St, Sacramento

***Early bird tickets still available!!

***Tickets at the door: Adults $15 & Kids $10

http://www.celebrateoaxaca.com

Get your copy of “Wildfire,” on iTunes. Available today!

Follow Nate to stay up to date on upcoming shows and releases:

@natesmithcountrymusic

https://www.natesmithcountrymusic.com/#/

https://www.facebook.com/natesmithcountrymusic/

Get your copy of “Wildfire,” on iTunes. Available today!

916 CREW MASTER CLASS

NATOMAS PRACTICE FACILITY

1 SPORTS PARKWAY

SACRAMENTO, CA 95834

JUNE 18

FREE

916 CREW AUDITIONS

NATOMAS PRACTICE FACILITY

1 SPORTS PARKWAY

SACRAMENTO, CA 95834

JUNE 28 & 29

FREE

916 CREW

http://www.Kings.com/entertainment

MAREN CONRAD – ARTIST

https://www.marenconrad.com/#/mr-t/

Modesto Sea Scout Ship 2

SSS Tuolumne

Ssstuolumne@gmail.com

Ssstuolumne.org

Daddio Backpacks

6/7 First Friday at the Fountain in Roseville – 6-9pm

6/8 Pop-In at Nordstrom Arden Fair – 10-7pm

6/15 Drakes The Barn West Sacramento – 3-6pm

http://www.WhosYourDaddio.com

Instagram: @DaddioTradingCo

GET OFF FASHION SHOW

MIX DOWNTOWN

525 L St

Sacramento

TOMORROW

7PM

FREE

RICHARD HALLMARQ

https://richardhallmarq.com/

IG: @richardhallmarq

Monika Janae

mommy rapper

https://www.mommyrapper.com