



— The forecast for extreme fire danger this weekend has CalFire crews on alert for quick responses.

Cal Fire is ready for action during this weekend’s red flag warning.

“This is the first actually red flag of 2019,” said Cal Fire Deputy Chief Mike Mohler.

As strong winds and high temperatures combine for extreme fire danger, Cal Fire increased staffing for hand crews in the foothills.

The concern this weekend is wildfire sparking in communities at 1000 feet elevation and below.

“Here we are again, we have to look at it operationally, we have it look at it physically we have to look at it mentally that here we are, June, Red Flag and we’re off the races again,” Mohler said.

Inside the Camino Cal Fire emergency command center, data feeds dispatchers with up to the second statistics on conditions and crews locations.

“So we have to be on alert with all of our resources, ready to go at a moment’s notice,” said Cal Fire Captain Robbie Barnes.

Live cameras are also up allowing dispatchers to see smoke from small fires before they become big.

One of CALFIRE’s most high profile firefighting tools is the Global Supertanker. On Friday CALFIRE reached out to the company that operates the massive fire retardant-dropping 747, starting the process to get the firefighting airplane under contract for California on-call service.

“We’re going to see an active season, there’s no question,” Mohler said.

As summertime temperatures climb, Cal Fire is making moves for more wildfires on the way.

Cal fire plans to call more firefighters to work later this month. By mid-June, the agency expects to be at peak staffing levels.