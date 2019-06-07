



— If you were in downtown Modesto Friday night, it was like you stepped into a time machine with hundreds of classic cars cruising downtown.

The cruising is the kick off of an annual festival celebrating car culture and a famous film made by a local film icon George Lucas.

“Let the cruise begin,” said the announcer.

That announcement launched the 21st anniversary of the American Graffiti Festival in downtown Modesto.

“When you say you’re from Modesto they talk about you’re from the American Graffiti car show festival,” said Brent Burnside, with the Kiwanis Club.

For the night, the sign prohibiting cruising doesn’t apply as classic cruisers make their way down McHenry avenue, taking onlookers on a journey back in time.

“When I was in the high school me and my girlfriend with the cruise all the time,” said Cindy Voelker.

The festival pays homage to the famous George Lucas film American Graffiti, which takes place in Modesto in the 60’s. The event, sponsored by the local Kiwanis club, has grown from 350 cars to more than 1,400 this year. It also fuels fundraising of more than $100,000 dollars to help local charities for kids.

“From a variety of high school scholarships oh, the Boys & Girls Club, Sierra Vista Children’s Center hospital groups that have something our dare program,” said Burnside.

For the older crowd, it’s a nostalgic trip down memory lane. For the young, it’s a rare up close look at American muscle.

“I just love looking at all the old school cars because they’re all super cool looking,” said Tyler Selvage.

“They’re really cool. They’re old and I never get to see them,” said Jayden.

The lucky few behind the wheel got a chance to so something no longer allowed in many places – cruise – and enjoy the comraderie of car culture.

“Just like the activity of everybody just coming together,” said one driver.

The rest of the festival takes place at the Modesto golf course and runs through the weekend. Tickets are ten dollars for adults and kids under 12 get in free.