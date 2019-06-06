



WOODLAND (CBS13) – The first Fire Weather Watch of the year has been issued for this weekend. But this time, the areas of concern are the lower elevations – especially the Valley.

Donna Lewis a long-time resident of Woodland and is nervous.

“Twenty-nine years ago, when I moved in, there were properties over there that just went up in flames,” said Lewis. “It was just a small parcel.”

Lewis realizes fire danger is always present even without a reminder from the National Weather Service.

“We have a burn pile but our field can dry out and cause an even bigger fire,” said Lewis, peering out into over an acre of land.

The Fire Weather Watch warns high winds in the range of 10 to 35 mph are possible from Redding right through the Sacramento Valley. All of these areas will be on high alert as wildfires could spread quickly.

Cal Fire Deputy Chief Scott Mclean says his staff continually monitors the weather and take warnings seriously.

“As we stand here now and look at this flag above us, we’ve got a south wind pushing that flag straight out,” said Mclean. “So that tells us what is coming.”

Mclean has already fought several small grass fires over 100 acres every other day over the last week and a half. The chief adds homeowners should already be thinking about how to protect their property by clearing defensible space.

“Those people who have not started or are in the process of starting need to get out there and get that work done,” he said.

Clearing just even 100 feet of space around your home can make a difference.

Lewis has put down 20 feet of gravel between her back yard and a large field. For added measure, they have a full well and access to a fire hose in the middle of the property.

Deputy Chief Mclean says fire prevention and safety also extends from the backyards to the roads and all residents must play a part in education and thinking smartly.

“Never park your car on dry grass, which will cause a fire,” said Mclean. “A single spark will cause a fire from a chain dragging. You need to maintain your vehicles, you need to maintain your campers.”

The National Weather Service says the watch is valid from 2 p.m. Friday, June 7 to 1 p.m. Sunday, June 9.