



SACRAMENTO (CBS) – Want to know what victory smells like? This might be it — if you’re a gamer, that is. That’s because beginning in July, Xbox fans in Australia and New Zealand will be able to buy Xbox-brand personal care products.

Microsoft is teaming up with Unilever, the company behind Axe body spray, to release Xbox Lynx deodorant, body wash, shower gel, and body spray.

Microsoft wants consumers to “power up” with the personal care products before they leave the house.

The personal care products, Microsoft says, will smell like a mixture of citrus fruits, herbs – like mint and sage – and various styles of wood.

At this time, it is unclear if the products will ever become available in the United States.