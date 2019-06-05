Four Score Coffee
327 Lincoln Street
Roseville
916-390-0367
https://www.fourscorecoffee.com/

Cali Rice Fest
October 4-6
Downtown Davis
http://www.caliricefest.com

Sacramento Air Guitar Championships
The Sofia
2700 Capitol Avenue
Sacramento
Saturday
9PM
$15
SACRAMENTO AIR GUITAR CHAMPIONSHIPS
https://www.facebook.com/events/390950464828841/
TO ENTER AIR GUITAR COMPETITION
https://2019usagchampionshipssacramento.eventbrite.com
SACRAMENTO AIR GUITAR TICKETS
https://bstreettheatre.org/buy-tickets/?show_id=19331

Wedding Quest
@ivanowskiNBA
sactownroyalty.com
Kings Pulse Podcast

Rocketman Wish Granted
http://www.necannv.wish.org

“Make & Take” wooden bow tie classes
DATE & TIME Saturday, June 8th at 9:30 AM, 11:30 AM, 1:30 PM and 3:30 PM
Rockler Woodworking and Hardware in Rocklin
Blue Oaks Town Center, 6648 Lonetree Blvd
Rocklin, CA 95765
Phone: (916) 259-7403
COST: FREE

Aji Japanese Bistro
4361 Town Center Blvd. #111
El Dorado Hills
916.941.9181

Freshway Fish
931 Washington Blvd in Roseville
(916) 474-5183
https://www.freshwayfish.com/

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.