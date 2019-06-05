MT. HAMILTON, CA - JUNE 03: A Cal Fire firefighter uses a drip torch to light dry grass on fire during a live fire training on June 3, 2015 in Mt. Hamilton, California. Cal Fire firefighters are training ahead of what is expected to be an explosive wildfire season as California pushes through its fourth year of severe drought. The state has had over 1,000 wildfires since the beginning of the year. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)





— The National Weather Service said Wednesday there will be elevated fire condition across portions of the valley this weekend.

The fire conditions are valid Friday afternoon through Sunday in northern and western portions of the valley.

These conditions include breezy north wind gusts up to 25-35 mph, low humidity, and the potential for grass fire starts.

The National Weather Service asked the public to avoid outdoor activity that could cause a spark, such as driving on dried out grass, lighting fireworks, and grilling near dry grass.