SACRAMENTO – A sportswriter from Sacramento got a big assist from the Kings – and thousands of Twitter users.

Richard Ivanowski is a writer for Sactown Royalty. He and his fiancée Kate are getting married soon and were shopping at the Nordstrom at the Arden Fair Mall when he passed a jersey store. He then got an idea.

Ivanowski asked his wife-to-be how many retweets would he need to get to wear a Kings jersey at the wedding. Kate first said 10,000, then upped it to 20,000, but then came back down to 10,000.

If this gets 10k retweets I’m wearing a @HGiiizzle jersey to my wedding next week. pic.twitter.com/CvlSVIoVQp — Richard Ivanowski (@ivanowskinba) June 3, 2019

He then tweeted out a picture of the conversation on Monday and wrote “If this gets 10k retweets I’m wearing a @HGiiizzle jersey to my wedding next week.”

It was on. And thanks to retweets from the Sacramento Kings and Harry Giles III himself, Ivanowski quickly racked up more than 9,000 retweets by Tuesday.

Ivanowski’s tweet pushed passed the 10,000 mark by Wednesday morning after he appeared on Good Day Sacramento.

Let’s Goooooooo 💜💜 Congratulations to you two. I pray for a strong, happy, and fun marriage and the love last forever. 💯 It means a lot that you guys think so highly of me. 👑 https://t.co/GeCii9Ub6V — Harry Giles III (@HGiiizzle) June 4, 2019

“Well, I wish I had said 100,000,” Kate said.

Ivanowski said he won’t be wearing the jersey the whole ceremony, though. At a certain point during the ceremony, Kate will give him the jersey to put on.

“We’re going to have a jersey-bearer,” Kate said.

Ivanowski will then wear the jersey for the final vows and kiss.

He says he chose Giles’ jersey because it’s “his guy.”

“I’m always rooting for the underdog,” Ivanowski said.

The wedding will be happening in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. Giles is invited, of course.