



Hot and muggy — that’s what’s on the forecast again in Sacramento on Wednesday, according to drone-powered weather forecasting service Saildrone. Temperatures will be unseasonably warm again, bumping up against 100 degrees today and could even break the triple-digit mark.

The immediate forecast also has partly cloudy skies and a high of 99 degrees. Skies will become mostly cloudy starting on Thursday.

The record for June 5 is 103 degrees, which was set in 1978. The record low was a chilly 44 degrees.

Winds should reach a modest high of 16 mph on Saturday, while today will be quieter with a top speed of just 6 mph.

