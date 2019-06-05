RIO LINDA (CBS13) – Firefighters were able to stop an RV fire from spreading and causing more destruction in Rio Linda early Wednesday morning.

The scene was on 2nd Street in Rio Linda.

Crews from Sacramento Metro Fire responded and found an RV next to a home was quickly going up in smoke.

#MetroFire worked quick to prevent an RV fire from spreading to adjacent structures on #RioLinda this morning on #2ndSt. No injuries and while cause is unknown the fire spreads to have started in or near the engine compartment. pic.twitter.com/S7oIb3BRGu — Metro Fire of Sacramento (@metrofirepio) June 5, 2019

Firefighters were able to stop the flames from spreading to the home, but the RV was a total loss.

No one was hurt in the fire, Metro Fire says.

Investigators are now looking into exactly what caused the fire, but they do believe it started somewhere in or near the engine compartment of the RV.