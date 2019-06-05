



GRAMMY-Award winner T-Pain will hold a free concert outside of the Golden 1 Center following the first day of play for the California Classic. Pop star Jay Sean will perform after day two.

The California Classic runs Monday, July 1- Wednesday, July 3 at the Golden 1 Center. Rookies, second year, and players looking to make teams will compete in the four-team round-robin tournament.

The Kings, Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Lakers, and Miami Heat will play 3 games each. The games will follow the modified-format used by other Summer Leagues, including 10-minute quarters.

A Fan Zone will be set up outside of the arena, featuring games and live entertainment. T-Pain and Jay Sean will perform as part of the DOCO Plaza Concert Series presented by Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sacramento at Fire Mountain. Fans need to have a valid, day-of California Classic ticket in order to get into the Fan Zone and see the live concert.

Tickets are on sale. Current and new Kids Club All-Star members are eligible to get four upper-level tickets to a day of their choosing, while supplies last.

Last summer, more than 50,000 fans came to see the California Classic at the Golden 1 Center.

The NBA Rookie Draft is June 20. Rosters for the California Classic will be released after that.