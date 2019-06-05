EL DORADO COUNTY (CBS13) – Deputies say they rescued a pair of hikers who got stranded by quickly rising waters along an El Dorado County creek.

The incident happened Tuesday night.

According to the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office, deputies got a 911 call about a pair of hikers who had crossed a creek earlier in the day, only to find that the creek had become an impassable ranging torrent when they tracked back.

Using specialized vehicles, volunteers from the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue team and deputies were able to help the pair safely cross the creek back to safety.

Deputies warn that the warmer weather coupled with the heavy snowpack has waterways running fast and cold.