Homeless person holding out change cup with sign reading \"Please help a veteran. Will work for food.\"





— A Sacramento group that helps homeless veterans was targeted by thieves who stole supplies meant for veterans.

Sacramento Stand Down brings together resources and service providers to provide a one-stop shop for veterans.

Two months before their two-day Stand Down for homeless and at-risk veterans, the group’s warehouse on McClellan was targeted with many items taken.

Among other things, the thieves took DoD-issued clothing, sleeping bags, hygiene kits, generators, boots, blankets, food, and toiletry items that were meant for homeless veterans.

Sacramento Stand Down is now looking to the community for help recovering these items or getting new donations before their Stand Down event in August.

The event is set to serve hundreds of local veterans who struggle with homelessness, providing them with medical, dental, court services, housing and employment help, as well as clothing and other resources.

You can learn more about Sacramento Stand Down on their website.