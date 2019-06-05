SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Doo doo doo doo doo doo.

Get ready for the viral tune to get stuck in your head even more because a new animated series based on the viral song Baby Shark is coming to Nickelodeon.

Nickelodeon is partnering with the creators of Baby Shark, Pinkfong, to develop the new show.

Baby Shark first launched on YouTube in November 2015 and became a viral sensation, becoming the ninth most watched video in the platform’s history.

The partnership will also include a new line of Baby Shark products to be sold worldwide.

A release date has not been set for the show.