SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Ever feel like a Crunchwrap would go down easier with an ice-cold beer?

Officials confirmed that the Sacramento area’s first Taco Bell Cantina concept will be opening this year.

Taco Bell started opening Cantina concepts in 2015. Aside from a slightly more open kitchen plan and seating, Taco Bell Cantinas offer one thing other Taco Bells don’t: Alcohol.

Beer and “freezes” spiked with rum, tequila or vodka are offered at Taco Bell Cantinas.

Another thing that separates them from regular Taco Bells? Cantinas don’t have drive-thrus.

Officials say the restaurant will be opening up in Downtown Sacramento at 900 K Street by fall 2019.

If you’re really itching to try one, there are already Taco Bell Cantinas open in Berkeley and San Francisco.