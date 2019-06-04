SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) – Detectives are asking for help in identifying a man who sexually assaulted a woman and left her with significant injuries.

The incident happened on May 30 around 5 p.m. A woman was reportedly walking across the bridge over Highway 50, towards Salmon Falls Park, when the man went up to her. He then started physically and sexually assaulting her, detectives say.

Tuesday, a sketch of the suspect was released by the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.

The man is said to be between 6’-6’3” with a thin build. He also had a one-inch “afro-style” haircut and was wearing a white t-shirt, long dark pants and plaid boxer shorts at the time of the attack and was unshaven. He was also carrying a backpack.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to contact detectives at (916) 874-5115.