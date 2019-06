PLACER COUNTY (CBS13) — A boy battling a terminal disease got a special visit Tuesday from Placer County Sheriff’s Deputies.

The deputies surprise 11-year-old Miller Greenfield at Kaiser Roseville.

Our deputies paid a special visit to Kaiser Roseville to see eleven-year old Miller Greenfield, who is terminally ill, but has dreams of becoming a law enforcement officer. Despite his condition, he and his parents remain positive and in good spirits. Watch the full story below: pic.twitter.com/Z5HBtYPed2 — Placer Sheriff (@PlacerSheriff) June 4, 2019

Miller was diagnosed with a neurodegenerative disease, one of only seven documented cases around the world.

His dream was to become a cop, and his parents say the visit kept his spirits high.