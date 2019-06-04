



– The Sacramento Kings will hold free auditions for the new, co-ed 916 Crew at the end of June.

The team announced last month it would replace the female-only Kings Dancers with the 916 Crew, which will focus on hip-hop performances. The move caught many Kings Dancers off-guard and they will need to audition for the new 916 Crew.

Tuesday, the Kings announced three dance studios will choreograph its routines for next season. Dance Elite All Stars, Hype Dance Studio, and Kast Academy of the Arts all have Kings connections: Dance Elite All Stars is owned by former Kings Dancer, Faith Knappenberger; Hype Dance Studio’s owner, Sarah Schneeweis, choreographed Kings Dancers routines for 15 years; and Kast Academy of the Arts is co-owned by former Kings Dancer, Summer Turk.

The three studios will hold a Master Class at the Kings Natomas Practice Facility on June 18. Interested participants can get more information about the audition process and learn new choreography.

Auditions will take place at 6 pm on Friday, June 28 and 6 pm on Saturday, June 29 at the Natomas Practice Facility. Those interested in auditioning must be 18 by October 1, 2019.

According to the team, those selected “will be employed by the Kings, perform explosive and high energy routines during Kings games and serve as ambassadors in the Sacramento region at community events and appearances.”