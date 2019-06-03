



Looking for sublime Asian cuisine near you?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable Asian restaurants around Sacramento, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to satisfy your cravings.

1. Viet Ha Noodles & Grill

PHOTO: ZOE D./YELP

Topping the list is Viet Ha Noodles & Grill, located at 2417 Broadway, Suite A2 in Curtis Park. The Vietnamese and Chinese spot is the highest-rated inexpensive Vietnamese restaurant in Sacramento, boasting 4.5 stars out of 555 reviews on Yelp.

2. Fortune Chinese Food

PHOTO: FORTUNE CHINESE FOOD/YELP

Next up is Curtis Park’s Fortune Chinese Food, situated at 2805 12th Ave., Suite 4. With 4.5 stars out of 216 reviews on Yelp, the Chinese spot has proven to be a local favorite for those looking for a low-priced option.

3. Good Friends Restaurant

PHOTO: CARRIE D./YELP

Gateway Center’s Good Friends Restaurant, located at 2600 Gateway Oaks Drive, is another top choice. Yelpers give the affordable sushi bar, Chinese and Japanese spot four stars out of 494 reviews.

4. Dumpling & Tea House

PHOTO: FELICIA M./YELP

Dumpling & Tea House, a Taiwanese spot in Land Park, is another budget-friendly go-to spot, with four stars out of 192 Yelp reviews. Head over to 3000 Freeport Blvd. to see for yourself.