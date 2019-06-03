Downtown Tuesday Night’s Pt.4We get our final performance from Moonshine Crazy before they play at the Downtown Tuesday Nights.

13 hours ago

Filipino FiestaJordan Segundo is checking out the Filipino Fiesta where they are bringing the Philippines to Sacramento.

13 hours ago

Downtown Tuesday Night’s Pt.3We get another amazing live performance from "Moonshine Crazy".

13 hours ago

Hot Headlines: Khloe Kardashian Goes To PromAshley has the latest news on Hot Headlines.

13 hours ago

Netflix Movie Review Pt.2Tina and Ashley review more movies in the Netflix catalog.

14 hours ago