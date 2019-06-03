SACRAMENTO (AP) – Gov. Gavin Newsom has overruled a parole board’s decision to free Charles Manson follower Leslie Van Houten.

Newsom said Monday that the 69-year-old inmate shouldn’t be released after nearly half a century in prison.

Van Houten was 19 when she and other followers in Manson’s cult fatally stabbed wealthy Los Angeles grocer Leno LaBianca and his wife, Rosemary, in 1969. She has received reports of good behavior and testimonials about her rehabilitation.