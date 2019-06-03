SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A garbage truck crashed off Interstate 80 and into a drainage area below early Monday afternoon.

Traffic slowing due to a crash, wb 80 e/of Northgate Blvd. please use caution and slow down. pic.twitter.com/ur2zNUiDbb — CHP North Sac (@CHPNSac) June 3, 2019

The truck went off the westbound side of the freeway just east of Northgate Boulevard.

It landed on a drainage area next to a dirt road below. The driver had to be extricated from the wreckage and was taken to the hospital moderate to severe injuries.

A recycling and solid waste truck was involved in a single vehicle accident on West Bound I-80 between Norwood and Northgate that required extrication to remove the driver. The driver had sustained moderate to severe injuries and was transported to a trauma facility. pic.twitter.com/0GwlN31D7S — Sacramento Fire (@SacFirePIO) June 3, 2019

Exactly what led up to the truck crashing off the freeway is unclear at this point.

Caltrans and California Highway Patrol are warning drivers to be aware of emergency responders on the side of the freeway.