25th May 1962: A knife, fork, spoons and op art dinner plate set for one. (Photo by Chaloner Woods/Getty Images)

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A staple of the Sacramento food scene has announced it is closing its doors after 20 years.

On Monday, the Esquire Grill announced it was closing its doors.

In a statement on Monday, a restaurant spokesperson said they were closing because of nearby, upcoming “disruptive construction” and the end of the restaurant’s lease.

Employees of the restaurant, which is part of the Paragary Restaurant Group, will be employed at its sister locations.

“We are beyond grateful to everyone that has supported us over the past two decades – we will always cherish the many amazing memories and friendships we’ve made. Goodbye, and thank you for everything!” the statement read.