SACRAMENTO (CBS13/AP) – The father of an infant girl whose body was found behind a Southern California mortuary has surrendered at the US-Mexico border, authorities say.

On Monday, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department confirmed that Alexander Echeverria surrendered to authorities at the border.

He arrived at the border around noon with his attorney. His fingerprints were taken, his identity was confirmed and he was taken into custody and booked into jail in San Diego, according to authorities.

Authorities have not said what charges Echeverria is facing. At the time, he was also wanted on domestic violence charges.

#BREAKING: Alexander Echeverria, The father of the 8 month old found dead in Southern California has surrendered at the US- Mexican border. We expect to learn more from the @sacsheriff later this evening: @CBSSacramento pic.twitter.com/BWEedafeZN — Marissa Perlman (@MPerlmanNews) June 3, 2019

Alexander is the father of Alexia Rose Echeverria, an 8-month-old girl from the Sacramento area who was found dead in a car near a trash container outside a funeral home last week in Bellflower.

Authorities have said the infant died in Sacramento, but have not said exactly where.

Alexander, who had been missing since the girl’s body was found, is considered a person of interest in the case.

Family members had reported Echeverria missing on Memorial Day. They said he suffers from depression and had made suicidal statements.

