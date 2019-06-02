SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Organizers of this year’s Sacramento Pride Festival have banned police in uniform, saying their presence may make others feel uncomfortable.

So far, no middle ground has been reached and it’s still a work in progress. We talked to an openly gay Sacramento police officer who shared his unique perspective.

Sacramento police officer Jeff Kuhlmann says denying officers the right to attend in uniform further creates misunderstanding and the opportunity for members of the community to interact with them on a personal level.

Pride celebrations in Sacramento have been full of colorful celebrations, with the hallmark always having been inclusion. The LGBTQ community has decided to draw a line in the sand because the relationship with law enforcement is tied to a dark history.

In June of 1969, police raided the Mafia-owned Stonewall bar in New York’s Greenwich Village. The rights of many in the LGBTQ community were violated, which lead to two nights of rioting. The Stonewall Monument was erected at the site in 2016. As a result, some local gay officers say they can understand why pride organizers are opposed to a uniform presence.

But they also say society come a long way.

“It’s an absolutely tragic event that happened 50 years ago but one of the things we have to take is how 50 years later we’ve moved on from that and how our officers and our LGBT community has come together,” said Kuhlmann.

Officers in plain clothes are invited to attend but many argue the uniform is part of who they are.