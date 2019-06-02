SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Police searched for a suspect in downtown Sacramento after a large fight Sunday night.

The incident happened in the 600 block of J Street. Police received reports of a large fight and the sound of gunshots.

A police helicopter flew over the area and spotted a Maserati leaving the scene. Sacramento police officers pursued the Maserati on the streets but later called off the chase due to safety concerns. The helicopter continued the chase but later got out of the car and ran to the area of 5th and P streets.

Police set up a perimeter around the area.

No one was shot in the incident.