SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Police are investigating an apparent homicide that happened north of downtown Sacramento on Friday night.

The incident happened just after 10 p.m. in the area of North B and Bannon streets, police said in a statement. Police officers were called to the scene on reports of a woman who had serious injuries. When officers arrived, they found the woman suffering trauma to her upper body, they say.

Police and paramedics tried to save the woman’s life, but she succumbed to her injuries.

Police say they believe this is an isolated incident.

A motive to the crime had not been established.

Anyone with information regarding this homicide investigation is asked to contact the dispatch center at (916) 808-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP (4357) or submit an anonymous tip using the free “P3 Tips” smartphone app.