SACRAMENTO (CBS13 ) – Police detectives are investigating a shooting that left one woman dead.

At around 2:15 a.m. Saturday morning, Sacramento police were notified of shooting in the 6200 block of Fowler Avenue. When officers arrived, they found a woman with a gunshot wound, according to a statement from the Sacramento Police Department.

**UPDATE** This is a homicide investigation. Please see the official press release for details: https://t.co/zlqhfIMJca #sacpd https://t.co/SdWA7T7zeo — Sacramento Police (@SacPolice) June 1, 2019

Officers administered lifesaving procedures, but the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives crime scene investigators were called to the scene to investigate the incident. A motive for the shooting was not immediately known, and the investigation remains active.

The identity of the woman has not been released.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Sacramento Police Department dispatch center at (916) 808-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP (4357).