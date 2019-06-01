Fair Oaks Community Garage Sale

Fair Oaks Park

11549 Fair Oaks Blvd, Fair Oaks, CA 95628

Jun 1, 2019 at 08:00 am – 01:00 pm

BAD BAKERS

2101 Natomas Crossing Drive, Suite 150

916.900.4788

Fizz Champagne & Bubbles Bar

DOCO

615 David J Stern Walk #105

http://www.fizzinsac.com

Trash & Treasures Sale

Saturday, June 1st (8AM-Noon)

14670 Cantova Way, Rancho Murieta 95683

FREE to attend

Rivervalleygardenclub.net

Orangevale Town Fair

This weekend

Orangevale Community Park

Free admission

Ye Olde DoubleTree Faire

2001 Point West Way, Sacramento

Today 10am-2pm

Free admission

(Asking for donations at the DoubleTree Booth and all proceeds from food purchases will be donated.)

Our website: https://doubletree3.hilton.com/en/hotels/california/doubletree-by-hilton-hotel-sacramento-RLSA-DT/index.html

75th Anniversary of D-Day

Aerospace Museum of California

3200 Freedom Park Drive, McClellan, CA 95652

11:00 am: Living History: D-Day

1:00 pm: Bud Anderson & Diz Laird Talk & Q&A

Adults (18 & over): $15.00

Senior (65+): $10.00

Student (6-17) $10.00

Teacher: $10.00

Veteran: $10.00

Child 5 & under: Free

Group Tours (20+) $8/person

Active Military w/ID: FREE

Museum Members: FREE

https://aerospaceca.org/tickets/

Justine Santaniello

justhaves.com

@JNSantaniello

Concerts in the Park

June 14th 2019 at 5pm

Cesar Chavez Plaza

910 I st. Sacramento Ca

COST

Free

Pride Awards Gala: Summer of Color

June 1, 2019 Doors open at 5:30 p.m.

CA Museum

COST $125

sacramentopride.org