Fair Oaks Community Garage Sale
Fair Oaks Park
11549 Fair Oaks Blvd, Fair Oaks, CA 95628
Jun 1, 2019 at 08:00 am – 01:00 pm
BAD BAKERS
2101 Natomas Crossing Drive, Suite 150
916.900.4788
Fizz Champagne & Bubbles Bar
DOCO
615 David J Stern Walk #105
http://www.fizzinsac.com
Trash & Treasures Sale
Saturday, June 1st (8AM-Noon)
14670 Cantova Way, Rancho Murieta 95683
FREE to attend
Rivervalleygardenclub.net
Orangevale Town Fair
This weekend
Orangevale Community Park
Free admission
Ye Olde DoubleTree Faire
2001 Point West Way, Sacramento
Today 10am-2pm
Free admission
(Asking for donations at the DoubleTree Booth and all proceeds from food purchases will be donated.)
Our website: https://doubletree3.hilton.com/en/hotels/california/doubletree-by-hilton-hotel-sacramento-RLSA-DT/index.html
75th Anniversary of D-Day
Aerospace Museum of California
3200 Freedom Park Drive, McClellan, CA 95652
11:00 am: Living History: D-Day
1:00 pm: Bud Anderson & Diz Laird Talk & Q&A
Adults (18 & over): $15.00
Senior (65+): $10.00
Student (6-17) $10.00
Teacher: $10.00
Veteran: $10.00
Child 5 & under: Free
Group Tours (20+) $8/person
Active Military w/ID: FREE
Museum Members: FREE
https://aerospaceca.org/tickets/
Justine Santaniello
justhaves.com
@JNSantaniello
Concerts in the Park
June 14th 2019 at 5pm
Cesar Chavez Plaza
910 I st. Sacramento Ca
COST
Free
Pride Awards Gala: Summer of Color
June 1, 2019 Doors open at 5:30 p.m.
CA Museum
COST $125
sacramentopride.org