Governor of California Gavin Newsom speaks during the the 2019 California Democratic Party State Convention at Moscone Center in San Francisco on June 1, 2019. (Photo by Josh Edelson / AFP) (Photo credit should read JOSH EDELSON/AFP/Getty Images)





Gov. Gavin Newsom says he has concerns about enacting tougher rules that limit doctors from granting medical exemptions for children’s vaccinations.

The measure would give state public health officials instead of local doctors the authority to decide which children can skip their shots before attending school. It’s being considered by the state Assembly amid growing cases of measles.

Newsom told reporters at the California Democratic Party Convention Saturday that although he supports immunization, he has concerns about having government officials sign off on vaccine exemptions. He said as a parent, he wouldn’t want a bureaucrat to make a personal decision for his family.

Newsom reportedly didn’t mention the bill explicitly. Opponents say the doctor-patient relationship will be compromised if it becomes law.

California does not allow exemptions based on personal beliefs, but still allows exemptions for children who must avoid vaccinations for medical reasons.