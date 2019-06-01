



People were out in droves Saturday soaking up the sun and taking full advantage of the beautiful summer-like weather.

The weather is a stark contrast to last week when the weather was cold and windy. Over the memorial day holiday, Beals Point on Folsom Lake was like a ghost town, but on Saturday people were in the water, boating, swimming, and otherwise playing — it’s like people are making up for the Memorial Day weekend they never had.

“We all came out. We had a blast,” said Citrus Heights resident Jesse Naval.

“This is like the breakout…get into the sun. Get that Vitamin D. It feels amazing out here,” said Frankie B.

Attendance at the park is way up from last week.

Summer does not officially start for about three weeks, but with the number of people enjoying the weather, Saturday feels like the unofficial beginning of summer.