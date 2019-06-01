



One person has been shot while driving in Stockton, say police.

The shooting happened around 3:45 p.m. The victim, a male, was reportedly driving in the area of Pacific Avenue and March Lane, near Weberstown Mall, when the suspect, who was in another car, shot at the victim’s car, injuring the victim and causing him to swerve and crash, according to a witness on the scene.

Police say the victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

This is a developing story.