YUBA COUNTY (CBS13) – Deputies have arrested three suspects in connection with a Yuba County road rage shooting that left one man dead and injured another.

The shooting happened last week, but this morning, three people are being held in the Yuba County Jail — two of them are charged with murder.

Investigators say the three men opened fire on Highway 70 last week south of Plumas Lake. There was an argument with a person in another car, and that’s when shots started going back and forth, killing 36-year-old Alejandro Escobar.

Twenty-year-old Avery Sanchez and 21-year-old Vivion Wallace have been charged with murder. Nineteen-year-old Juan Barajas is being charged with being an accessory to the crime.

Another person in that car was injured.

All three suspects are expected to in court either Friday or Monday.