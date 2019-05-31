SOUTH SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A pedestrian is dead after he was hit by a car in South Sacramento early Friday morning.

Police say around 3:30 a.m., the man was crossing Mack Road at Center Parkway in his wheelchair when the driver, who was in a BMW sedan, was heading westbound and hit and killed the man.

The driver stayed on scene and called 911, say police.

Traffic cameras at the intersection will play a factor in the crash investigation.

“There’s a variety of cameras here at this intersection, as you can see. Our investigators will be downloading at looking at all the video surveillance and police observation devices to determine the traffic signals and such,” said a police department spokesperson.

The intersection was closed for hours and police urged drivers to seek alternate routes.