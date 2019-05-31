



With the weather warming, many people are hitting valley waterways for the first time this season. Officials are warning there are still a lot of hidden dangers, and park rangers are bracing for the big crowds this weekend.

Sacramento area rivers are starting to get packed with people trying to beat the heat. So, what’s it like in the water?

Rob Macias wanted to take his family to the river on Memorial Day, but it was too chilly. Now, he says, it’s just right.

“I think it’s refreshing. it takes a minute for your body to get used to it but as long as you are safe and playing in the shallows it’s awesome,” Macias said.

Park Rangers warn the water temperatures are still potentially dangerous, saying hypothermia can still set in pretty quickly at 55 degrees. Their biggest concern is the strong current.

“It’s usually always calmer on the surface water so the current is underneath that,” said Sgt. Paul Nanfito, Sacramento County Park Ranger.

Twice as much water is now being released on the lower American River. Compared to the same time last year.

On the Sacramento River, water levels are five feet higher, reducing the size of beaches. Also in Sacramento, Sand Cove Park, along the Garden Highway, remains closed due to an unstable shoreline.

Once temperatures warm up, this year’s water recreation season could potentially last a lot longer, thanks to our record-breaking wet winter.

“We’re going to have high river flows quite a lot longer than we did last year,” Nanfito said.

By law, children under the age of 13 are required to wear life jackets. Also, anyone operating a motorboat who is 25 or younger must now have a license from a boater safety course.

You can find free life jackets to borrow from the division of boating and waterways here.