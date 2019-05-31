



— Roy Waller, the suspected NorCal Rapist, is scheduled to appear in court on Friday.

Sacramento County prosecutors filed five new charges against 49-year-old Waller, reportedly linking him to the rapes of two women from Davis.

Waller was arrested in 2018 after the Sacramento District Attorney’s office linked him to the crimes used DNA evidence and a genealogy database. At the time of his arrest, Waller had been working as a safety specialist at UC Berkeley.

Waller is now facing 45 counts tied to nine victims across six Northern California counties from the Bay Area to Sacramento.

The string of attacks started in 1991. His last known victims were two women in Natomas back in October 2006.