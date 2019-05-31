NORTH LAKE TAHOE (CBS13) – It was destroyed before that new-boat smell could even wear off.

Authorities in Placer County shared photos that could bring any boating enthusiast to tears. A storm on Lake Tahoe earlier this week apparently broke a brand-new Formula-brand boat from its mooring and slammed it up against rocks, according to a statement from the Placer County Sheriff’s Department.

The hull of the boat was broken open, causing the boat to become a total loss.

The owner says he bought the boat only two weeks ago.