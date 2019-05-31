



SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Governor Gavin Newsom took a step Friday to support women’s rights to have an abortion and even indicated women can come to California to have one if they want.

Newsom signed Friday what he calls a “Proclamation on Reproductive Freedom.” He says it reaffirms the state’s commitment to protecting women’s reproductive choices, educates Californians about their rights to reproductive freedom, and welcomes women to the state to exercise that right.

Among other things, the proclamation talks about reproductive services already available to California women, including state-funded abortion services for low-income women.

The full text of the proclamation can be found here.

In a joint statement with Washington’s and Oregon’s governors, Newsom also stated that other states need to review their state’s laws on “reproductive freedom” and create laws that ensure those rights.

“In the absence of federal leadership on this issue, states must step up and put in place their own protections – both in statute and in their state constitutions, and through the expansion of family planning and education – to defend every American’s right to reproductive freedom,” write California Governor Gavin Newsom, Oregon Governor Kate Brown and Washington Governor Jay Inslee. “Roe is settled law, but newly enacted and clearly unconstitutional laws in a handful of states compel our states to act now to reaffirm longstanding commitments to safeguard the fundamental rights of women.”

The full text of that letter can be found here.