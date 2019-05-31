



— A shirt depicting a burning house with the words “this must be Paradise” reportedly on sale on Fashion Nova’s website has sparked controversy in Northern California.

The Butte County town of Paradise was destroyed six months ago in the devastating Camp Fire, which killed 86 people.

On Friday, CBS affiliate Action News Now in Chico reported a viewer sent the link to the shirt on the company’s website, which was on sale for $16.98. The viewer said she was “personally appalled.”

READ ALSO: After Camp Fire, PG&E Customers Are Concerned About Rate Hikes

Action News Now reached out to Fashion Nova and they said the t-shirt was created before the Camp Fire happened and they took it down after the fire broke out. A Fashion Nova representative told Action News a glitch in the system made the shirt live again on their website.

The company has now removed the t-shirt from the website and they said they were not trying to profit off the tragedy.

Fashion Nova also provided the station with purchase orders from June 2018, showing the shirts were ordered and meant to ship months before the Camp Fire started in November 2018.