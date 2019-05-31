Police say 33-year-old Ismael Huazo-Jardinez was driving drunk and lost control of his vehicle, crashing into the trailer where the family was sleeping.

SUTTER COUNTY (CBS13) — A man accused of driving drunk, slamming into a mobile home and killing three people in Sutter County has been formally charged with multiple crimes.

On May 5 just before 10 p.m., Ismael Huazo-Jardinez, 33, of Yuba City was driving on an s-curve of State Road 113 when he missed the curve, left the road and slammed into the home where four residents were sleeping.

Among the victims was a 10-year-old boy.

“We heard a big bang in and we dropped everything and ran outside towards the accident,” says the family’s neighbor Jon Cooney.

The fourth victim, an 11-year-old girl, was taken to UC Davis Medical Center with serious injuries.

Huazo-Jardinez allegedly tried to run away but was caught and restrained by nearby tenants until police arrived. He was arrested at the scene and taken to a hospital to be treated for his injuries. The was then booked into the Sutter County Jail.

Huazo-Jardinez was charged with multiple counts of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, and causing great bodily injury or death on a person. There was also enhancement handed down for allegedly driving with BAC over .15.