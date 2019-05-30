Global Running Day
Wednesday June 5th
6pm
Lifetime Fitness
1435 E Roseville Pkwy
Roseville
New Kids On The Block: The Mixtape Tour
Tonight May 30
7:30pm
Golden 1 Center
Sacramento
Tickets Still Available on Ticketmaster
https://www.nkotb.com/
Money Personalities
Money Worshiper
Big Spenders
Careful Saver
The Avoider
Risk Taker
http://www.bangerterfinancial.com/
Hazey Harlow
Pop-up shop @ Lucas & Co
22 S Grant Street
Roseville
http://www.hazeyharlow.com
Instagram @hazeyharlow
Sacramento SPCA
Adoptions Wed – Sun: 11am – 6pm
6201 Florin-Perkins Road
Sacramento
916.383.7387
http://www.sspca.org
River City Marketplace
Starting June 1, Uptown Market on the Boulevard will take place at 1409 Del Paso Blvd every Saturday from 12-5 PM.
http://www.rivercitymarketplace916.com
UFC Fight Night
Tickets go on-sale Friday, May 31 at 10 a.m. on Golden1Center.com.
Limited to eight (8) per person.
Visit Golden1Center.com to see the full line-up and for more information.
Learn to Swim at the Gym
Various California Family Fitness locations
http://www.californiafamilyfitness.com