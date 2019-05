STOCKTON (CBS13) — Stockton CHP officers went above and beyond to support the family of a fallen officer Thursday.

The officers attended Reese Miller’s eighth-grade graduation. According to the department’s Twitter, Reese was only two-years-old when her father, John Miller, was killed in the line of duty.

Tonight, Reese Miller, graduated from 8th grade! Reese was 2 years old when her father, John Miller, was killed in the line of duty. We were honored to stand with her because her father couldn't. Congratulations Reese🎉🎉. #chpfamily #classof2019 pic.twitter.com/TLg4F6FyB3 — CHP Stockton (@CHP_Stockton) May 31, 2019

The department said, “We were honored to stand with her because her father could not.”