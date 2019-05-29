SACRAMENTO (CBS13/AP) — The California secretary of state’s office is looking into a mysterious vote-shaming mailer that showed up days before a special election in Northern California.

One of the mailers was sent to Penryn resident Glenn McPherson. It contained a chart of voters the group thought he may know, outlining their voting record for the past three elections.

The mailer also said the group plans to updates their records after the June 4 special election for California Senate District 1, and notify residents how “we did together.”

McPherson said he reached out to the county about it Wednesday. He said the county had received multiple other calls about the mailers.

The county told McPherson the voting information is public information.

The mailer came from a group called the Northern California State Voter Project that has no website or phone number, just a post office box.

Secretary of State Alex Padilla says his office is reviewing whether the mailer violates state law.

CBS13 reached out to Placer County for further comment but has not heard back yet.