



Officers are investigating after a man was found shot dead in a car on a Stockton freeway ramp.

The scene was on the northbound Interstate 5 ramp to eastbound Highway 4.

California Highway Patrol says, around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, a person reported a crash on the ramp. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man had been shot in the car.

That man was soon pronounced dead.

No suspects have been identified. The name of the man killed has not been released at this point.

This incident comes after a particularly violent Memorial Day weekend in Stockton. Five people shot and two were killed — all in the span of two hours Sunday night.