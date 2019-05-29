



— Police arrested a 36-year-old man Wednesday after an hours-long standoff at a Ceres mobile home park.

Officers said they were contacted by a relative Wednesday morning who asked for a security check on their sister, advising they had received a voicemail from the sister and heard fighting in the background.

Police were dispatched to a mobile home in Colony Estates mobile home park in the 3900 block of Central Avenue.

Officers learned the names of the sister and her boyfriend, 36-year-old Ryan Anthony Dixon, from the 911 caller. Officials also learned Dixon had three felony warrants out for his arrest. One for false imprisonment, one for obstruction of justice, and one for contempt of court. Ceres Police Dispatch also confirmed a restraining order against Dixon restraining him from the sister.

Once at the home, police said no one would come to the door, even after ordering Dixon to surrender. Dixon and the female would periodically come to a window and walk away.

The incident caused Central Valley High School to go into lockdown for several hours. The lockdown was lifted at 1:32 p.m.

Hours after the standoff began, officers were able to get the woman out safely. Dixon remained non-compliant, so SWAT officers deployed tear gas into the residence.

Dixon then came out of the home and was arrested. He was treated for exposure to tear gas and later booked into the jail.

In addition to the warrants, Ryan faces charges of resisting arrest and probation violations.