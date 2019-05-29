FOLSOM (CBS13) – Police in Folsom are asking for the public’s help to locate a woman who is said to be in a dangerous situation because she has dementia.

Lorena Beery, 85, last spoke to her family around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday. She was supposed to shop at Target in Folsom on Wednesday but never arrived, causing her family to become concerned, according to a Folsom Police Department statement.

Beery’s family discovered her bank card was used Wednesday morning to buy gas at Rio Food & Liquor, which is in the 6400 block of Rio Linda Blvd. The store provided a surveillance video, proving it was Beery and that she was alone.

Beery was wearing a blue t-shirt, light-colored jeans, and white tennis shoes. She is described as 5 feet 1 inch tall, and weighs 118 pounds. She drives a silver 229 Toyota Tacoma pickup truck with California license plate GGGANDT.

If you have information that can assist in helping safely locate Lorena, please call 911 or contact Folsom Police Department at 916-355-7230 and reference case number: 19-2011.