WOODLAND (CBS13) – A piece of California history will soon be going up for sale.

The home at 9 Palm Avenue is said to be the oldest home in the city of Woodland. It was built before the Civil War – and is now getting some much-needed repairs.

After finding out they had issues with the foundation, the owners are putting in massive amounts of TLC. The costly repairs mean that the owners are looking to sell – which is good news for any history buffs looking for a house.

“Unfortunately, we’re going to have to put it on the market as soon as we get the house complete,” said owner Jill Hickman-Pashley.

According to the owners, if you are looking to buy, it should be on the market in a month or two.

“There is an incredible amount of history in this home. We did everything we could to save the oldest house in Woodland,” Hickman-Pashley said.

The home was originally built in 1857.