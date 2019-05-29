A general view at Guaranteed Rate Field as the Chicago White Sox take on the Toronto Blue Jays on May 16, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois.





(CNN) — A Chicago White Sox employee threw what many are calling the worst first pitch ever before a game between the Chicago White Sox and Kansas City Royals on Tuesday.

Standing on the pitcher’s mound at Guaranteed Rate Field, the woman seemed to really be focused on her throw. However, when she released the ball, it went way off course. Rather than throwing the ball straight, it veered left and drilled photographer Darren Georgia.

Luckily the cameraman wasn’t hurt.

“Happy to report that both myself and the camera are okay,” he wrote on Twitter in response to the video.

This isn’t the first time a first pitch has gone terribly wrong. In 2014, rapper 50 Cent threw the first pitch at a Mets game and totally missed. The year before that, pop singer Carly Rae Jepsen had a terrible throw of her own. The ball also went in the direction of the cameraman, but her throw wasn’t quite as strong to actually hit him.

